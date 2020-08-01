Take part in e-Rakshabandhan on August 3, AU V-C tells students

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 August 2020

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasada Reddy has advised the students of Andhra University and affiliated colleges to participate in launch of e-Rakshabandhan by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy scheduled on August 3. He said that the programme aimed at ensuring the safety of women and children in cyberspace.

In a release on Saturday, Mr. Prasada Reddy said that the month-long innovative programme aimed at bringing awareness among people, especially women, youth and children. As part of the e-Rakshabandhan, daily webinars will be conducted. Cyber crime experts will speak on different types of crimes. People and students can watch these programmes live on APCID YouTube channel, he said.

Competitions to students and FM Radio talks are also included in the programme. For further details, the students can visit Andhra University website.