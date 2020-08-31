Take all steps to prevent virus spread: Collector

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 August 2020 23:20 IST

District Collector V. Vinay Chand has said that September is crucial and all measures should be taken to prevent spread of COVID-19.

At a review meeting with COVID-19 Nodal Officers in the district on Monday, the Collector directed the officials to work with dedication to check the spread of the virus. The State government was according top priority to provide better services to patients. To overcome shortage of staff at private hospitals, identified as COVID Hospitals, the government has recruited doctors, nurses and Help Desk managers with its own funds in view of the emergency situation, he said.

The Nodal Officers have to confirm their attendance, only after which their salaries would be paid by the government. He detailed about the amenities like CCTV cameras, display boards and telephones to be provided at the hospitals.