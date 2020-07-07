Take action against negligent medical staff in Agency: Deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Sreevani along with Araku MP G. Madhavi and a few others laid foundation stone for various development works worth about ₹33 crore at Paderu in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday. She later conducted a review meet with the officials of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA).

Speaking during the review meet, Ms. Sreevani asked officials to take strict action against the medical staff from the Agency areas who are negligent in their duties. Reviewing about the Manabadi Nadu Nedu works, she enquired about the progress. She asked Araku MLA Ch. Phalguna to have more drivers for the ambulances. She instructed the ITDA officials to ensure drinking water supply to all the tribals. She also added that the officials should check whether all the welfare programmes including Rythu Bharosa and a few others are reaching beneficiaries. She received several suggestions and representations from the local political representatives.

Paderu MLA K. Bhagya Lakshmi, ITDA Project Officer S. Venkateswar and a few others were present.