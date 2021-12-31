Tailor killed over scuffle with his customer

Clash occurred over not stiching clothes as per measurements, say police

A 61-year-old tailor was reportedlykilled in a scuffle with his customer, when the latter took offence to his failure to stitch his clothes as per his measurements at Marikavalasa here on Thursday.

According to Inspector of PM Palem Police Station Ravi Kumar, the victim Leema had migrated to the city many years ago from Odisha and was working as a tailor. On Thursday night, a person named Ganesh reportedly complained to G. Leema that his shirt was not stitched as per his size and demanded him to restitch it.

Leema reportedly declined saying that he was tired working since morning. Irked by this, Ganesh came along with his friends Surya Narayana and Clinton and entered into an argument with Leema.

In a fit of rage, the youths had punched Leema on his chest and pushed him on to the ground. After noticing Leema lying unconscious, the local people shifted him to a private hospital immediately and then to King George Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’.

Three held

On a complaint, the police arrested Ganesh, Surya Narayana and Clinton, all aged between 20 and 30 years. The police registered a case and investigation is on.