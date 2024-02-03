Tahsildar murdered in Visakhapatnam over ‘land dispute’

February 03, 2024 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In a shocking incident, Sanapala Ramanayya (40), a government tahsildar, was brutally murdered at the cellar of his apartment at Kommadi Junction in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits, here in the city, late on Friday night.

The incident has sent shock waves not just to the residents of Kommadi late night, but also to the Revenue, Police and other government officials from various wings.

As per the reports from PM Palem police, Mr. S. Ramanayya, tahsildar, was transferred to Bondapalli in Vizianagaram district recently from the Visakhapatnam Rural office. He took charge as the new tahsildar on Friday morning. He had reached his residence in an apartment near Kommadi Junction by evening. At around 10 p.m., two persons met the tahsildar near the apartment gate. After they left, another person met Mr. Ramanayya, who held a discussion with him for some time and allegedly attacked him with an iron rod and fled the spot.

The kin of Ramanayya had shifted him to a private hospital at Arilova Health City, where he died undergoing treatment during the wee hours.

The police control room received a call regarding the attack, after which Commissioner of Police A. Ravi Shankar, Joint Commissioner of Police K. Fakeerappa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order I) Ch. Manikanta and PM Palem police arrived at the crime scene and inspected the spot.

The police found blood marks on the cellar. They have also inspected the CCTV footage in the apartment, in which the entire episode, including the attack, was recorded. However, the person who attacked the government officer was seen wearing a face mask.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has also expressed shock and grief over the incident. He also asked the police officials to ensure a speedy investigation.

The family members of the victim alleged land disputes behind the murder.

PM Palem police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem examination.

Officials and members of unions related to the Revenue Department have condemned the attack and sought the police to initiate strict action against the culprits involved. A large number of employees have reached the KGH mortuary, where the body of the government officer was shifted. Later, the employees took part in the funeral procession of the Mr. Ramanayya.

