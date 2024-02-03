Tahsildar murder in Vizag: opposition parties flay government for failing to control real estate crimes in city

February 03, 2024 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The gruesome murder of tahsildar S. Ramanayya has sparked criticism from members of TDP and JSP who flayed the government for “failing to control crimes, especially those related to land disputes in the city”.

TDP leader and former Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said there is a rise in the number of crimes reported in the city. A few months ago, when an MP’s family was kidnapped for almost 48 hours, the Chief Minister did not even conduct a meeting or respond to the incident, he said.

“Had Mr. Jagan responded when the MP’s family was attacked, crimes like these may not have occurred,” he said.

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said: “Even now, when the tahsildar was murdered, the Chief Minister did not react and was busy with his political campaign. Even the Home Minister did not even respond or come to Vizag. What message is the government conveying to its employees and the public?” he asked.

Former TDP MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that YSRCP leaders have been maintaining rowdies for their personal causes, and those anti-social elements have been committing crimes. He said that people were in a state of panic after the tahsildar’s murder.

Meanwhile, BJP MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao alleged that the murder of the tahsildar at Kommadi clearly shows that the law & order situation has failed in the State. He said that once a peaceful city, Vizag has been witnessing such crimes, which is worrisome. He demanded the State government conduct a judicial/magistrate inquiry into the incident.

MLC and JSP leader Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav also alleged that the real estate mafia was growing in Visakhapatnam. “If a tahsildar-rank officer does not have security, what is the situation of a common man?” he questioned.

