Tahsildar murder case | Five-day police custody for accused in Visakhapatnam

February 09, 2024 07:30 am | Updated 07:30 am IST - Visakhapatnam

A court in Bheemunipatnam remanded the prime accused in the murder of former Chinagadili tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya in five-day police custody, sources in the Police Department said.

Ramanayya was murdered near his residence at Kommadi Junction under PM Palem police station limits late on February 2. The accused, Murari Subrahmanyam Ganga Rao, was arrested by the city police in Chennai on February 5.

A deal pertaining to a land parcel worth ₹10 crore in the prime Madhurawada area falling under Zone-II of the GVMC seemed to have led to the murder.

The accused had allegedly applied for a conveyance deed on behalf of an NRI woman for a plot measuring 1,600 square yards in Survey Number 381, it was learnt. The deal had been floated when Ramanayya was the tahsildar of Chinagadili in Visakhapatnam. He was murdered after being transferred to Bondapalli mandal of Vizianagaram district.

Meanwhile, the Kharavela Educational, Cultural and Social Welfare Association demanded a thorough investigation into the murder. The association members, led by president Pedada Narasing Rao, met Joint Collector Mayur Ashok and Deputy Commissioner of Police (1) V.N. Manikanta Chandolu and submitted a representation to this effect.

The association also wanted the authorities to expedite the process of providing a government job to the spouse of the slain revenue officer and ex gratia to the bereaved family.