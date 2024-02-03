Tahsildar brutally murdered in Visakhapatnam; Kin suspect land mafia behind it

February 03, 2024 01:14 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visakhapatnam Rural Tahsildar Sanapala Ramanayya was brutally murdered by unidentified miscreants at his apartment at Kommadi Junction in Madhurawada under PM Palem police station limits in Visakhapatnam, late on February 2 night.

Though the police are yet to ascertain the reason behind the murder, the family members of the Tahsildar suspect land disputes as the reason.

The incident has sent shock waves not just among the residents of Kommadi late night, but also the Revenue officials as well the city police.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the initial reports, a couple of persons have met the Tahsildar near the gate of the apartment at around 10 p.m. After they left, another person met Mr. Ramanayya, who is attacked him with iron rod and fled from the spot.

The kin of Mr. Ramanayya had shifted him to a private hospital at Arilova Health City, but he died while undergoing treatment during the wee hours, the police said.

Commissioner of Police, A Ravi Shankar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law & Order I) Ch Manikanta, PM Palem police have inspected the crime scene. The police officials have inspected the CCTV footage at the apartment, in which the attack was recorded. However, the person who has attacked the government officer was seen wearing a mask. A special team of police were deputed to check the CCTV footage along the NH-16 and the lanes of Kommadi to track the miscreants.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has also expressed shock and grief over the incident. He also asked the police officials to ensure speedy investigation.

PM Palem police have registered a case and sent the body for postmortem.

Revenue employees condemn

A large number of Revenue officials have reached the King George Hospital (KGH), where the body of Mr Ramanayya was shifted. The employees and association members condemned the incident and demanded the government to initiate strict action against the culprits behind the murder. The employees also expressed fear over the attack on such a senior government officer and demanded that the government to provide security to revenue officials.

Ganta expresses grief

Former Minister & Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ganta Srinivasa Rao expressed grief over the incident. He said that crime has seen a rise in the city in the last five years. He also demanded Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to take the murder seriously and initiate action.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT