Tackle pollution in Visakhapatnam, Social Welfare Minister directs officials

Social Welfare Minister and in-charge Minister for the district Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy has asked the officials to take stringent measures to tackle pollution in the city. The Minister said in view of upcoming international airport at Bhogapuram, roads should be developed in such a way that people reach it within 45 minutes.

He was speaking during a review meeting organised at the district Collectorate. The meeting was attended by MP M. Sribharat, local MLAs, public representatives, District Collector Harendhira Prasad and others

Mr Veerajaneya Swamy said the State Government has began works to allot 25 acres for sports facilities/grounds for specially-abled persons, for which it is going to spend ₹200 crore. He said that works for the Bhogapuram international airport should be completed at the earliest. Long-pending issues like ‘Panchagramalu’ and a few others should be resolved.

During the meeting, representatives from the GMR Group, constructing the Bhogapuram airport, informed the Minister that there are traffic interruptions at 12 locations between Lankelapalem and Tagarapuvalasa. They sought construction of flyovers at those areas, taking up road extension works on NH-16 and also the State Highway. Requesting the Minister to follow Nagpur double-decker flyover model, the representatives also sought him to involve Beach Road stretch in it.

Mr. Sribharat has asked the Minister to open Rushikonda Beach side road for the sake of tourists.

Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao spoke about the issues pertaining to 22A, convention deeds in Gajuwaka and a few issues related to Gangavaram Port.

Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh sought a special drive to check government lands and take steps to protect them.

West MLA P.G.V.R. Naidu (Gana Babu) asked the Minister to resolve Panchagramala issue at the earliest.

East MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu sought to resolve issues pertaining to issuance of death certificates.

Police Commissioner Shankabratha Bagchi, Joint Collector Mayur Ashok, VMRDA Commissioner K.S. Viswanathan and heads of all departments attended the meeting.

