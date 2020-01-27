Tableau on schemes for students catches the eye, bags first prize

The tableau designed by Sarva Siksha Abhiyaan (SSA-Education Department) on the schemes being extended by the government for students bagged the first prize in the 71st Republic Day celebrations.

The tableau displayed by Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) and the Police departments on AP Disha Bill – 2019 got the second prize.

In all, 14 departments displayed tableaux during the celebrations, for which Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and other dignitaries attended, at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium on Monday.

Officials exhibited the projects and schemes being implemented by the government for the beneficiaries.

The education officials designed the tableau depicting ‘Jagananna Amma Vodi’, ‘English as Medium of Instruction in Government Schools’, ‘Mana Badi – Naadu-Nedu’, ‘New Menu in Mid-Day Meals (MDM)’, ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ and ‘Jagananna Vasathi Deevena’ Schemes.

They explained on how the schemes are helping the children studying in various government schools and hostels in the State to pursue their education.