T20 in Visakhapatnam | Tickets for India vs Australia match to be sold from November 15

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association S. R. Gopinath Reddy said the sale of online tickets will be on November 15 and 16.

November 14, 2023 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association S.R. Gopinath Reddy. File

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association S.R. Gopinath Reddy. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tickets for the much anticipated T20 International match between India and Australia scheduled to be held on November 23 at Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, PM Palem in Visakhapatnam, will be available for the cricket lovers from November 15.

Secretary of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) S. R. Gopinath Reddy said the sale of online tickets will be on November 15 and 16. Cricket lovers can purchase the tickets from Paytm (Insider.in) link from 11 a.m.

Similarly offline tickets will be sold on November 17 and 18 at three different places – B Grounds at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, PM Palem, Indira Priyadarshini Stadium, One Town and Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Gajuwaka from 10 a.m.

The ACA authorities also said that those who have purchased the online tickets can redeem their tickets from these three counters between November 19 to 23. The ticket rates have been finalised as ₹600, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹3,000, ₹3,500 and ₹6,000.

It may be remembered that Visakhapatnam will be hosting the first T20 match of the five matches between India and Australia. The match is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The T20 team is yet to be finalised by the Board of Control for Cricket in India.

