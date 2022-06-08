T20 cricket fever grips Visakhapatnam

A large number of enthusiasts throng ticket counters

Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

For the much awaited T20 cricket match between India and South Africa at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on June 14, cricket fever has gripped the city.

A huge crowd was seen at the offline ticket sale counters in the city on Wednesday. The online sales had already commenced on June 5.

Probably due to lack of International matches in the city for the last two-and-half years or the consecutive 12-match winning streak of Indian Cricket team in T20s, over 11,000 tickets were sold in just seven hours in online, according to the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) officials.

On Wednesday, when the ACA opened its offline counters, there was heavy rush of cricket enthusiasts. Though the sale of tickets were supposed to be from 10 a.m., people visited the counters a couple of hours before. Police personnel were also deployed to control the rush.

“It has been almost three years since Vizag hosted an International cricket match and we are very eager to watch it. I could not get online tickets despite trying desperately. So, I came to buy offline and got one,” said an elated Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Madhavadhara.

Some of the fans said that they were a bit upset with no star players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Bumrah coming for the match. But they are say that they are excited to witness the fight against a strong South African side.

“After a disappointing series in South Africa for Team India, this is going to be an exiciting revenge series. On paper the Proteas look to be a stronger side with the likes of Bavuma, Van Der Dussen, David Miller and Kagiso Rabada, and the contest is going to be exicting,” said A Raghava, a resident of Akkayappalem, who grabbed a ticket at the counter.

Of around 27,000 total tickets, around 19,000 tickets were sold by Wednesday, said CEO of ACA M. Siva Reddy. The response is very good so far. On the first day, almost 11,000 tickets were sold in just seven hours, he said.

The officials have provided tickets for the prices ranging from ₹600, ₹1,500, ₹2,000, ₹2,500, ₹3,000, ₹3,500 and ₹6,000.

According to Mr. Siva Reddy, around 4,500 tickets are of ₹600 denomination. There are around three stands allotted for ₹1,500 and three stands for ₹2,000. There is a good response for ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 tickets from the public, he said.

“We have decided to sell around 25% of the tickets in offline mode. Whatever, remains after the sale on Wednesday, will be sold on Thursday,” he added.