Swimming pool at Sainik School Korukonda inaugurated

The renovated swimming pool of Sainik School Korukonda was inaugurated on Thursday. It was constructed in the memory of late Malli Mastan Babu, alumnus and internationally acclaimed mountaineer. The ceremony was graced by chief guest Rear Admiral M. Murli Mohan Raju of Eastern Naval Command, according to a press release.

Rear Admiral Murli Mohan Raju interacted with school teachers, officers, academic and administrative staff, emphasising the importance of sports and physical education in shaping young minds. The pool is expected to significantly contribute to the holistic development of students at Sainik School Korukonda, he said.

