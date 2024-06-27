GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swimming pool at Sainik School Korukonda inaugurated

Published - June 27, 2024 08:23 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The renovated swimming pool of Sainik School Korukonda was inaugurated on Thursday. It was constructed in the memory of late Malli Mastan Babu, alumnus and internationally acclaimed mountaineer. The ceremony was graced by chief guest Rear Admiral M. Murli Mohan Raju of Eastern Naval Command, according to a press release.

Rear Admiral Murli Mohan Raju interacted with school teachers, officers, academic and administrative staff, emphasising the importance of sports and physical education in shaping young minds. The pool is expected to significantly contribute to the holistic development of students at Sainik School Korukonda, he said.

Related Topics

Visakhapatnam / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.