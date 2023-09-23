Swimming championship begins in Visakhapatnam

The fourth DRM Cup Swimming Championship by East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair commenced at the Railway Swimming Pool at the Railway Stadium here on Saturday.
The Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and ECoRWWO president Manjushree Prasad inaugurated the championship. More than 170 participants registered for the championship.
Mr. Saurabh Prasad appreciated Abhinav who won the gold medal in Group-II in 50 metre backstroke DRM cup swimming competition
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT