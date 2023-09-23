ADVERTISEMENT

Swimming championship begins in Visakhapatnam

September 23, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The fourth DRM Cup Swimming Championship by East Coast Railway Sports Association- Waltair commenced at the Railway Swimming Pool at the Railway Stadium here on Saturday.

The Waltair Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad and ECoRWWO president Manjushree Prasad inaugurated the championship. More than 170 participants registered for the championship.

Mr. Saurabh Prasad appreciated Abhinav who won the gold medal in Group-II in 50 metre backstroke DRM cup swimming competition

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US