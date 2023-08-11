Swimmers’ favourite Municipal Pool reopened after three years at Beach Road

August 11, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The renovated Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Aqua Sports Complex, popularly known as Municipal Pool, was reopened for the public at Beach Road on Thursday after a hiatus of three years.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari inaugurated the refurbished sports complex along with Deputy Mayor K. Satish and local corporators.

Speaking during the inaugural, Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the municipal pool was first unveiled in 1995. She said that due to COVID-19, the pool was closed and later, the corporation had to take up renovation work. The corporation has spent nearly ₹2.4 crore for the overall renovation works, she said.

Keeping in view the needs of athletes and budding swimmers from Visakhapatnam, the works were speeded up in the last one year, she said, adding that the GVMC has facilitated a separate pool for children within the complex.

