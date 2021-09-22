Sweeper in King George Hospital arrested

One ECG machine, seven nebulisers, one hot water geyser, seven digital BP apparatus, 15 pulse oximeters, two infrared thermometers, one walkie-talkie set and two wheel chairs recovered, say police

The city police arrested six persons for allegedly involved in four cases, here on Wednesday.

Addressing the media here on Wednesday, Police Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha said that in one case, the police teams have arrested M. Rajesh(26), who allegedly gained entry into a house near Kotha Agraharam under One Town police station limits on September 15 and made good with ₹2.50 lakh cash and two tolas of gold ornaments, all worth ₹3 lakh.

The DCP said that the incident allegedly occurred when the inmates were sleeping outside the house. During the investigation, the police found that the accused was none other than the brother of the complainant. All the lost property was recovered.

In another case, the crime wing police arrested a sweeper of King George Hospital (KGH) named R. Srinivas of Vizianagaram for allegedly being involved in two offences in the hospital.

According to the DCP, on July 15, the One Town police received a complaint from a woman that her father died while undergoing treatment at CSR Block KGH for COVID-19. She informed that wallet containing ₹5,000 cash and mobile phone were missing from her father’s belongings.

Meanwhile, after the recent audit, KGH officials also lodged complaint with One Town police on August 23 that a number of properties from the CSR block were missing. Based on the two complaints, police conducted a investigation and zeroed in on the accused.

Apart from ₹5,000 cash, mobile phone, the police teams have recovered one ECG machine, seven nebulisers, one hot water geyser, seven digital BP apparatus, 15 pulse oximeters, two infrared thermometers, one walkie-talkie set and two wheel chairs from him, which were stolen from CSR block. The DCP said that Srinivas has been working as the sweeper since the last two years.

In the third case, Malkapuram police arrested P. Bhaskara Rao (28) for allegedly snatching away gold ornaments worth ₹67,500 from a woman at Jai Andhra Colony on September 20. The stolen property was recovered.

In the fourth case, the police arrested B. Mahesh (23), P. Naresh (26) and N Ramana (23), all hailing from Anakapalle, for allegedly committing theft of seven motorcycles under the Malkapuram police station limit between September 6 to 21. Police said that Ramana was the receiver of the stolen vehicles. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crimes) V. Suresh Babu was also present.