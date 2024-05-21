‘Swati Homam’ to be performed at Simhachalam temple on May 22

Swati Homam will be performed at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the occasion of ‘Sri Nrusimha Jayanthi’ at Simhachalam here on Wednesday.

Devotees desirous of participating in the homam either directly or virtually can log on to the website www.aptemples.ap.gov.in and purchase ₹2,500 tickets.

The temple will be closed for ‘darshan’ of devotees at 5 p.m. on Wednesday. Devotees will be allowed for ‘darshan’ from 7 a.m. on May 23, according to S. Srinivasa Murthy, Executive Officer of the temple.

The special sevas like Suprabhata Seva and all ‘Arjitha sevas’ will be cancelled on May 23 as the second instalment of ‘chandanam’ (sandalwood paste) will be offered to the deity.

On Wednesday, May 22, special pujas will be performed at the Krishnapuram ‘gosala’ at Simhachalam foothill from 4 p.m. Devotees have been urged to participate in the festival.