Swathi Homam to be organised at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam on November 12

November 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Swathi Homam will be held at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam temple here on November 12.

Devotees intending to participate in the Homam can purchase the tickets online. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the ticket cost is ₹2,500. The event will also be telecast live.

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said in a statement on Friday that hereafter tickets could also be purchased online apart from the ‘May I Help You’ counter on the hilltop for the monthly Swathi Homam.

