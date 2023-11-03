HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Swathi Homam to be organised at Simhachalam temple in Visakhapatnam on November 12

November 03, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Swathi Homam will be held at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Simhachalam temple here on November 12.

Devotees intending to participate in the Homam can purchase the tickets online. The event will be held from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and the ticket cost is ₹2,500. The event will also be telecast live.

Temple Executive Officer S. Srinivasa Murthy said in a statement on Friday that hereafter tickets could also be purchased online apart from the ‘May I Help You’ counter on the hilltop for the monthly Swathi Homam.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.