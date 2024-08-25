GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Swarna Kamalam’ presented to AKC Natarajan in Visakhapatnam

Published - August 25, 2024 05:16 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Ltd (Vaibhav Jewellers) presented Swarna Kamalam (lotus flower made of gold) to Padma Shri-awardee A.K.C. Natarajan, an eminent clarinet & vocalist, in a function organised by Visakha Music & Dance Academy at Kalabharati here on Saturday.

It was presented by Bharata Mallika Ratna Kumari Gandhi, Chairperson & MD of Vaibhav Jewellers along with Chief Guest K. Hari Babu, Mizoram Governor. Eastern Naval Command flag officer commanding-in-chief vice admiral Rajesh Pendharkar was also present.

Since 2002, Vaibhav Jewellers has been organising this function every year to honour eminent musicians and artistes across the country.

