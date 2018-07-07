‘Swarna Jayanti Udyan’ unveiled

Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited-Visakhapatnam Steel Plant’s CISF unit celebrated ‘Van Mahotsav’ as part of its golden jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

Director (personnel) K.C. Das unveiled the ‘Swarna Jayanti Udyan’ at CISF new complex followed by planting of golden jubilee trees. Mr. Das lauded the plantation drive undertaken by CISF VSP unit on a grand scale. He said trees play a very important role in human life and one could not survive without them. “We need them for oxygen and good health. They improve our environment and prevent floods and droughts” he stated and requested the gathering to plant more trees in their nearby areas.

As many as 6,000 saplings were planted by CISF unit of VSP personnel/volunteers within half-an hour.

CISF Commandant Irfan Ahmad highlighted the role of trees in sustenance of life on earth. He also added that trees were beautiful and useful gifts of nature. Trees were great friends of human beings as they give oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide from atmosphere and keep the temperature of earth in control and stabilise the soil.

Agro Forestry department of RINL-VSP provided saplings for the programme.

Meanwhile, CISF VPT unit planted 2,250 saplings to mark conclusion of Van Mahotsav. As part of its golden jubilee celebrations, the saplings were planted at CISF camp, port area and Central School. VPT Deputy Chairman P.L. Harnadh attended.