‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ concludes

Railway employees participating in cleaning of railway premises on Wednesday.

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2020 00:05 IST

Railway officials take part in various activities as part of the fortnight-long drive

Special cleanliness drives were conducted by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (E Co R) as part of the ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ organised in the division from September 16 to 30.

Officers and staff of various departments participated in the cleanliness drive.

Advertising

Advertising

Special drives on different themes such as Swachh Awareness, Swachh Samwad (cleanliness dialogue/ in-house), Swachh Stations (clean stations), Swachh Railgaadi (clean train), Swachh Parisar(clean residential premises), Swachh Ahar, Swachh Neer (clean water) and competitions on cleanliness were organised on different days during the fortnight.

The awareness drives continued through the display of anti-littering notices at at railway stations, railway colonies, rest houses, dormitories, running rooms and at health units. Announcements were also made on the public address systems at railway stations and there was positive response from the public on sanitation and hygiene, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager.

Painting and poster competitions, debates on the theme of cleanliness were organised for schoolchildren and trophies presented to winners and certificates to participants. On the concluding day of Swachhta Pakhwada on Wednesday, Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava described ‘Swachhta’ as a continuous process, which should be inculcated right from childhood. He urged the public to keep the railway premises clean and shoulder the responsibility of making India clean.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman K. Rama Mohana Rao administered the Swachh Bharat pledge to the officers and employees of the VPT at the valedictory of Swachhta Pakhwada conducted at Sri Samba Murthy Auditorium on Wednesday. Chief Vigilance Officer/VPT J. Pradeep Kumar and Port Secretary C. Harichandran were present.

Mr. Rama Mohana Rao told the employees that it was the primary duty of every employee to keep their surroundings clean. He said that overexploitation of natural resources and nature causes extensive damage to the environment.

Earlier, the Chairman, Secretary and HODs of VPT, officers and employees participated in the cleaning of the wharf area.