Swachhata Puraskar awards presented to employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

Published - September 28, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Swachhata Puraskar 2024’ were presented to various departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for carrying out ‘Swachh Bharat’ activities at RINL in a sustainable and commendable way during the period September 2023 to September 2024.

The staff of Blast Furnace, Coke ovens & Coal chemicals Plant, Light & Medium Merchant Mill, Raw Material Handling Plant, Steel Melting Shop-2, Sinter Plant, Wire Rod Mill-2, Electro Technical Laboratory, Engg. Shops & Foundry, Field Machinery Department, Instrumentation, Scrap & Salvage department, Traffic Department, Medical Department and Town Administration received the awards.

The programme was organised as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign at RINL, a release here said.

