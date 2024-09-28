Swachhata Puraskar awards presented to employees of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

The ‘Swachhata Puraskar 2024’ were presented to various departments of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant for carrying out ‘Swachh Bharat’ activities at RINL in a sustainable and commendable way during the period September 2023 to September 2024.

The staff of Blast Furnace, Coke ovens & Coal chemicals Plant, Light & Medium Merchant Mill, Raw Material Handling Plant, Steel Melting Shop-2, Sinter Plant, Wire Rod Mill-2, Electro Technical Laboratory, Engg. Shops & Foundry, Field Machinery Department, Instrumentation, Scrap & Salvage department, Traffic Department, Medical Department and Town Administration received the awards.

The programme was organised as part of the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva 2024 campaign at RINL, a release here said.