Swachhata Pakhwada gets underway in Waltair Division

A fortnight-long Swachhata Pakhwada, is being organised by the Waltair Division of East Coast Railway (ECoR) from October 1 to 15.

The focus would be on ensuring cleanliness across railway stations, trains, offices, workshops, maintenance depots, hospitals, and residential areas under its jurisdiction. This massive cleanliness drive is being carried out to create awareness and inspire collective action towards maintaining a clean and green India.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad administered the pledge to the officers and staff. The pledge emphasised the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining cleanliness, with employees vowing to keep their premises clean and motivate the general public to do the same.

At the ECoR Headquarters, Parmeshwar Funkwal, General Manager, ECoR, adinistered the Swachhata Pledge to all staff and officers.

Earlier, from September 14 to October 1, ECoR celebrated ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ on the theme of “Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata.” The celebrations will culminate on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with Swachh Bharat Diwas events across the Division.

The activities to be organised as part of Swachhata Pakhwada include cleanliness drives at railway stations, onboard trains, in offices, workshops and residential areas, competitions on the theme of cleanliness, anti-littering campaigns and obtaining the feedback from passengers.

Swachhata Diwas will be observed at Gate No.1 of Visakhapatnam Railway station by Waltair Division from 8 a.m. on Gandhi Jayanthi day.

