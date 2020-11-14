Swachh Visakha Walkathon drives home message of cleanliness

VISAKHAPATNAM

14 November 2020 00:36 IST

People urged to follow eco-friendly practices

Political representatives, officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) and a good number of people took part in the ‘Swachh Visakha Walkathon’ organised with the motto to create awareness over Swachhta practices and clean and green Vizag among the citizens.

Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) Chairman Ram Mohan Rao and GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana flagged off the marathon, which started from Kali Matha temple at R.K Beach to YSR Statue near Park Hotel Junction. The participants wore ‘We Support Visakha’ T-shirts during the marathon.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that such walkathons should be organised to sensitise people about the Swachhta practices. He said that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy has a special focus on Vizag. He also appreciated NGOs for coming forward and contributing for a clean Vizag.

Mr. Ram Mohan Rao appreciated the efforts being taken up by the GVMC as part of Swachh Survekshan. He said that people should use toilets set up by the corporation. He urged people to plant saplings to protect environment.

Waste segregation

Ms. Srijana said that the civic body aims at achieving first rank in Swachh Survekshan 202. She said that every citizen should download Swachhta app, hand over waste by segregating it and also should not to use single-use plastic. She also stressed on the need for creating awareness over Swachh Survekshan. “It is the duty of the teachers to create awareness about Swachh Survekshan among children,” she said, appealing to public to have green and safe Deepavali. MPs M.V.V. Satyanarayana, B.V. Satyavathi and G. Madhavi, YSRCP MLAs G. Amarnath, G. Babu Rao and Karanam Dharmasri, other leaders K.K. Raju, Malla Vijaya Prasad, Joint Collector Venugopal Reddy, GVMC Additional Commissioners and staff attended.