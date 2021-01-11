Swachh Survekshan Survey: GVMC receives feedback from 1 lakh citizens in nine days

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), which is leading in the Citizen Feedback category for the ongoing Swachh Survekshan Survey-2021, received feedback from 1 lakh persons (10 lakh above population category) in just nine days, as on Saturday (January 9).
According to GVMC officials, the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has received feedback from 1,10,806 persons, followed by Surat with 75,893 in second place.
GVMC’s Chief Medical Officer for Health K.S.L.G. Sastry said that Visakhapatnam is the first city to cross 1 lakh-mark in SS 2021. The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has congratulated the civic body on reaching the 1 lakh-mark through social media, he said.
Citizen feedback is being received from January 1 to March 31, where citizens are asked questions about cleanliness in the city and also how well they are aware of the SS. Apart from the number of people giving feedback, the category also includes the number of active users of the Swachhata app.
The GVMC has been leaving no stone unturned to improve its rankings in this survey. Awareness camps are being conducted on a massive scale.
