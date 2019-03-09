Swachh Survekshan rankings: ‘GVMC will bounce back’

The parameters under which Visakhapatnam emerged among top 10 cleanest cities in the country for three successive years from 2016 and those in 2019 in which it slipped to 23 in the Swachh Survekshan are different, including the star rating for garbage collection and disposal.

While two other cities in Andhra Pradesh did well, Visakhapatnam is more widespread — from Anakapalle to Bhimunipatnam —geographically and has more population. Visakhapatnam hoped to get three-star rating and applied for it while the other cities applied for five-star and got three-star rating. Visakhapatnam got two-star rating resulting in its losing crucial 150 marks in the bargain.

Another setback was the construction and demolition waste recycling plant not getting ready while Vijaywada has already one in place. Given for execution under public-private-partnership it got delayed. Now it is almost ready.

The garbage collection at the doorstep is more than 90% and generally 60% of households are segregating it into dry and wet waste. The wet waste is converted to compost at its three compost yards. Though there is a capacity to convert 200 tonnes of waste into 30 tonnes of manure, its distribution, organised sale etc; turned out to be another problem.

That the city did well in the direct observation part scoring an impressive 1193 marks speaks well for cleanliness and beautification efforts.

Dustbin-free

Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan is hopeful that with a series of measures in place GVMC will bounce back and make it to the top 10 in the next Survekshan.

“The rank is a means to help identify the systemic gaps and take action on them,” he told The Hindu. Though the corporation had plans to go in for dustbin-free garbage collection it could not do so keeping public health in view as incidence of dengue and other fevers was high last year. Public health did not warrant such a step without educating public, he said.

In Ward No. 31 it was experimented and for sometime it went on well but later people started throwing garbage in the open.

Of late 100 more vehicles have been deployed in Zone I, V and VI to collect the garbage. It will be followed up in Zones II and III with the ultimate aim of making the city bin-free by the end of April, he said.

The waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada also expected to be completed during the year.