Swachh Survekshan: Over four tonnes of garbage cleared at Sagar Nagar beach

Vizag Collector reiterated that plastic is completely banned in the city and that shopkeepers and street vendors along the beach road are prohibited from using plastic

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 06, 2022 21:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Over four tonnes of garbage was cleared from the Sagar Nagar beach premises under the ‘Sagara Theerana Swachhtha’, a beach cleaning programme, organised as part of Swachh Survekshan by the district administration in association with HPCL, here on November 6 (Sunday).

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna stressed the need to keep the beaches clean to reduce pollution as well as to attract tourists. He has also appealed the visitors to keep the beaches clean and dump their wastes only in dustbins provided.

Mr. Mallikarjuna also reiterated that plastic is completely banned in the city and that shopkeepers and street vendors along the beach road are prohibited from using it.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Students from Skill Development Institute took part in the cleanliness drive and GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and other officials also participated.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
plastic pollution

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app