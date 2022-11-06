Swachh Survekshan: Over four tonnes of garbage cleared at Sagar Nagar beach

The Hindu Bureau November 06, 2022 21:26 IST

Vizag Collector reiterated that plastic is completely banned in the city and that shopkeepers and street vendors along the beach road are prohibited from using plastic

Over four tonnes of garbage was cleared from the Sagar Nagar beach premises under the ‘Sagara Theerana Swachhtha’, a beach cleaning programme, organised as part of Swachh Survekshan by the district administration in association with HPCL, here on November 6 (Sunday). District Collector A. Mallikarjuna stressed the need to keep the beaches clean to reduce pollution as well as to attract tourists. He has also appealed the visitors to keep the beaches clean and dump their wastes only in dustbins provided. Mr. Mallikarjuna also reiterated that plastic is completely banned in the city and that shopkeepers and street vendors along the beach road are prohibited from using it. Students from Skill Development Institute took part in the cleanliness drive and GVMC Commissioner P. Raja Babu and other officials also participated.



