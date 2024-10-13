Swachh Bharat conducted at Duvvada railway station

A Swachh Bharat programme was conducted by various organisations, under the aegis of Duvvada Railway Users Association (DRUA), at Duvvada railway station on Sunday.

The participants, numbering around 80, cleared the bushes and shrubs in and around the railway station premises, and cleaned the platforms. Later, the participants took a pledge along with the railway officials and staff on keeping the station premises neat and clean. They also went round the premises and tried to create awareness among passengers and the general public in this regard.

Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad appreciated the team for their successful and collaborative effort.

DRUA team was lead by Jashua, president K. Eswar, secretary S. Ramakrishna, vice president and K. Veerraju, treasurer, Manava Vikasa Vedika lead by A Srinivasa Rao, general secretary, Spandana Cheyuta Foundation, lead by Epuri Butchi Raju, Manavatha Seva Samstha, lead by V.R.K. Raju, general secretary, Lions Club of Kurmannapalem, lead by Muralidhara Reddy, its president, Lions Club of Steel City, lead by P. Kanaka Mahalakshmi, Lions Club of Gajuwaka, lead by Satyala Koteswara Rao, Lions club of Aganampudi, lead by M. Masthan Reddy, Youth Hostels Association of India, Ukkunagaram, lead by M. Sai Rama Raju, Sarvahitha Charitable Trust, lead by Gajendra Rao, YHAI Women Cell secretary PKM Lakshmi, and Sri Sathya Sai Seva Samiti organisations represented by G Ramakrishna, R A Naidu, SKRK Raju, V Pydinaidu, G.V. Prasad and Varahalu.

Representatives of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) also participated in the programme.

