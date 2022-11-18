Swachh Bharat campaign organised as part of Tribal Festival in Visakhapatnam

November 18, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

State-level sports and cultural competitions will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, says official

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others participating in the Swachh Bharat campaign in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A Swachh Bharat campaign was conducted as part of the ongoing Tribal Festival on the Beach Road here on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner Raja Babu and officials of the Tribal Welfare Department participated in the campaign.

State-level sports, dance, song, drawing and painting, essay competition and a national-level workshop on ‘Role of tribals in Indian’s freedom struggle’ would be organised on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Executive Director of TCR&TM Chinnababu. Those who have already qualified in the district-level competitions held in tribal areas, would take part in them.

Trending

  1. Vikram-S, India’s first private rocket, lifts off from ISRO spaceport
  2. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Here are the squads and schedules of all teams
  3. Ever wondered why no complaints of potholes, flooding in Electronics City in Bengaluru
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Spain squad and schedule
  5. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The sports competitions will be held at in the medical college sports ground of GITAM Deemed to be University at Rushikonda. The tribal dances, songs and other competitions will be held at the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR&TM) at Rushikonda.

The national workshop will be held in virtual mode.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US