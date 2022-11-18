  1. EPaper
Swachh Bharat campaign organised as part of Tribal Festival in Visakhapatnam

State-level sports and cultural competitions will be conducted on Saturday and Sunday, says official

November 18, 2022 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari and others participating in the Swachh Bharat campaign in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A Swachh Bharat campaign was conducted as part of the ongoing Tribal Festival on the Beach Road here on Friday.

Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner Raja Babu and officials of the Tribal Welfare Department participated in the campaign.

State-level sports, dance, song, drawing and painting, essay competition and a national-level workshop on ‘Role of tribals in Indian’s freedom struggle’ would be organised on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Executive Director of TCR&TM Chinnababu. Those who have already qualified in the district-level competitions held in tribal areas, would take part in them.

The sports competitions will be held at in the medical college sports ground of GITAM Deemed to be University at Rushikonda. The tribal dances, songs and other competitions will be held at the Tribal Cultural Research & Training Mission (TCR&TM) at Rushikonda.

The national workshop will be held in virtual mode.

