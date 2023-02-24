Swachh Bharat brand ambassadors complain about dog menace, encroachment by hawkers in Visakhapatnam

February 24, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Swachh Bharat brand ambassadors from the city have informed Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Raja Babu that though the civic body is toiling hard to tackle pig and dog menace in the urban limits, its efforts have not borne fruit. They also complained that dog owners have been deliberately allowing their pets to urinate and defecate on roads and medians.

Mr. Raja Babu conducted a virtual meeting with the Swachh Bharat brand ambassadors here on Friday.

During the meeting, the ambassadors also complained about encroachments by the hawkers. They informed that at many areas, footpaths and roads are being occupied by the street vendors, which is affecting sanitation in their area. Some of them urged the Municipal Commissioner to ensure trees which are grown on medians and roadside are properly trimmed time to time. “If trees are not properly trimmed, students sitting in window seats and travelling in school buses are being hit by the branches,” they said.

Mr Raja Babu said that special teams are being deployed to tackle pig and dog menace in the city. He said that as part of the GVMC’s war on plastic, awareness on using eco-friendly bags are being conducted on a large-scale. He also said that two major events are going to be held in the city next month, Investors Summit and G-20 working group committee meeting, and sought their support to make the events a success.

Former Andhra University Vice-Chancellors Balamohan Das and G.S.N. Raju, noted physician Kutikuppala Surya Rao and other ambassdors were present.