Suvidha special trains to clear passenger rush

In an attempt to clear rush of passengers, Suvidha special trains will be run between Santragachi and Coimbatore, and from Hatia to Bengaluru Cantt.

Train no. 80823 Santragachi – Coimbatore Suvidha special train will leave Santragachi at 9.50 p.m. on December 4, 11, 18 and 25 and arrive at Duvvada at 4.03 p.m. It will depart at 4.05 p.m. on Thursdays to reach Coimbatore at 2.25 p.m. on Fridays.

In the return journey, 80824 Coimbatore – Santragachi Suvidha special will leave Coimbatore at 9:45 p.m. December 6, 13, 20 and 27 and will arrive at Duvvada at 6.03 pm. It will depart at 6.05 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Santragachi at 8:45 a.m. on Sundays.

These trains will stop at Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Naraj Marthapur, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road, Berhampur, Sompeta, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Simhachalam, Duvvada, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sullurpeta, Perambur, Katpadi, Salem, Erode and Tirupur stations.

These trains will have two II tier AC, four III tier AC, 12 sleeper, two general class coaches and two second class-cum-luggage coaches.

Hatia-Bengaluru Cantt. special

Train no. 80635 Hatia – Bengaluru Cantt. Suvidha Special will leave Hatia at 11 p.m. on December 6, 13, 20 and 27 (Fridays) to arrive in Duvvada at 4.03 p.m. It will depart at 4.05 p.m. on Saturdays to reach Bengaluru Cantt. at 12.15 on Sundays.

In the return direction, 80636 Bengaluru Cantt.– Hatia Suvidha special will leave Bengaluru Cantt. at 10 p.m. on December 8, 15, 22 and 29 (Sundays) to arrive at Duvvada at 6.03 p.m. and depart at 6.05 p.m. on Mondays to reach Hatia at 12 noon on Tuesdays.

These trains will stop at Rourkela, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Bargarh Rd, Balangir Junction, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda, Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Sullurupeta, Perambur, Katpadi and Jolarpettai stations.

The trains will have LHB rake comprising of two II tier AC, four III tier AC, four sleeper and three general class coaches.