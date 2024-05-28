Suspicious death case turns out to be murder in Anakapalli district

A suspicious death case of a 31-year-old person S Ramanjaneyulu at Yelamanchili has turned out to be an alleged pre-planned murder in Anakapalli district. Brother and father of the deceased were among the seven accused who were arrested in the case.

The arrested were identified as S Sivaji (28), brother of the deceased, S Nagaraju (57), father of the deceased, both hail from V.Madugula in Anakapalli district, S Gopi Sathish (24), friend of Sivaji, M Anji Reddy (26), A Nagendra Babu (24), a degree final year student, U Murali Krishna (27) and M. Shiva (31), all from Guntur district. Anji Reddy, Nagendra Babu, Murali Krishna and Shiva are friends of Gopi Sathish.

Addressing a press conference at Anakapalli on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that on May 23, a woman named Sridevi had lodged a complaint at V Madugula police station stating that her husband S Ramanjaneyulu had gone missing from May 21. A missing case was filed. On May 24, the body of Ramanjaneyulu was found in a water tank at Kokkirapalli under Yelamanchili Rural police station limits. Finding serious wounds on the body, the police altered it as a murder case and formed five special teams to investigate the case.

In the investigation, it was found that Ramanjaneyulu, a native of M. Kotapadu in V Madugula had borrowed ₹6 lakh from his father S. Nagaraju and opened a restaurant. However, he was not able to run it properly and started to pressurise his father and brother Sivaji to give him more money. He had allegedly beaten them several times. Irked by his behaviour, Nagaraju and Sivaji reportedly hatched a plan to kill him.

Sivaji who works in a pharma company had taken help of his friend Gopi Sathish to kill Ramanjaneyulu. Further Gopi gathered some of his friends for the murder. Sivaji had promised to pay ₹6 lakh to the murderers. On May 20, Sivaji had brought his friends to V Madugula, who conducted recce at the restaurant and house of Ramanjaneyulu. On May 21, the gang reportedly organised a liquor party for Ramanjaneyulu at his restaurant. Later, they took him to an isolated place and reportedly stabbed him to death. The body was dumped in a water tank at Kokkirapalli.

