GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Suspicious death case turns out to be murder in Anakapalli district

Seven accused, including brother and father of the deceased, were arrested in the case, says SP

Published - May 28, 2024 08:54 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A suspicious death case of a 31-year-old person S Ramanjaneyulu at Yelamanchili has turned out to be an alleged pre-planned murder in Anakapalli district. Brother and father of the deceased were among the seven accused who were arrested in the case.

The arrested were identified as S Sivaji (28), brother of the deceased, S Nagaraju (57), father of the deceased, both hail from V.Madugula in Anakapalli district, S Gopi Sathish (24), friend of Sivaji, M Anji Reddy (26), A Nagendra Babu (24), a degree final year student, U Murali Krishna (27) and M. Shiva (31), all from Guntur district. Anji Reddy, Nagendra Babu, Murali Krishna and Shiva are friends of Gopi Sathish.

Addressing a press conference at Anakapalli on Tuesday, Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna said that on May 23, a woman named Sridevi had lodged a complaint at V Madugula police station stating that her husband S Ramanjaneyulu had gone missing from May 21. A missing case was filed. On May 24, the body of Ramanjaneyulu was found in a water tank at Kokkirapalli under Yelamanchili Rural police station limits. Finding serious wounds on the body, the police altered it as a murder case and formed five special teams to investigate the case.

In the investigation, it was found that Ramanjaneyulu, a native of M. Kotapadu in V Madugula had borrowed ₹6 lakh from his father S. Nagaraju and opened a restaurant. However, he was not able to run it properly and started to pressurise his father and brother Sivaji to give him more money. He had allegedly beaten them several times. Irked by his behaviour, Nagaraju and Sivaji reportedly hatched a plan to kill him.

Sivaji who works in a pharma company had taken help of his friend Gopi Sathish to kill Ramanjaneyulu. Further Gopi gathered some of his friends for the murder. Sivaji had promised to pay ₹6 lakh to the murderers. On May 20, Sivaji had brought his friends to V Madugula, who conducted recce at the restaurant and house of Ramanjaneyulu. On May 21, the gang reportedly organised a liquor party for Ramanjaneyulu at his restaurant. Later, they took him to an isolated place and reportedly stabbed him to death. The body was dumped in a water tank at Kokkirapalli.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.