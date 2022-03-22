Suspicious death case: TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu stages protest with victim’s family in Visakhapatnam district

‘There is no progress in investigation even after 40 days of the incident’

‘There is no progress in investigation even after 40 days of the incident’

Former Minister and Telugu Desam party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu staged a protest before Nathavaram Police Station alleging negligence in police investigation into the suspicious death case of a 37-year-old TDP member Ch. Kalyan Raju in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

Kalyan Raju was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Yeleru Canal on February 10, 2022. Kalyan Raju, who was an active member of the TDP in Nathavaram, was found floating in the canal with his hands, legs and neck tied with a rope.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu along with family members of Kalyan Raju has submitted a representation to the Nathavaram police demanding a fast inquiry and ascertain the facts in the case.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that generally a forensic report in any case arrives in 14 or 15 days, but in this case, the police claim that the forensic report was not received though it has been over 40 days since the incident.

“I have enquired with some known police and doctors. As per them, if a person dies by drowning, there will be water in his stomach. But if he was first killed and then dumped into the water, the stomach will not contain water. As per the post-mortem report of Ch. Kalyan Raju, there was no water in his stomach, hinting that it was s a clear murder case,” he alleged.

The TDP leader questioned Nathavaram police, whether they have picked up any suspects in the case so far and whether they have checked the Call data Records (CDR) of the victim. He has also asked them whether there is any pressure on them from the local YSRCP leaders, MLA or YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu said that they have lost faith in the investigation by the Nathavaram police and demanded an inquiry either by the CID, CBI or any senior IPS officer to ascertain facts in the case. He also added that if needed, he would help the family of Kalyan Raju to seek justice from the High Court in this case. He warned that if there is no response from the local police, they would stage a relay hunger strike at Nathavaram in this case.