Suspended Visakhapatnam Steel Plant employee seeks reinstatement

Published - May 20, 2024 07:45 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Action taken after false allegations made against me by superiors, says Anant Purwar

The Hindu Bureau

Anant Purwar, manager (training), Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited – Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL-VSP), in a release here on Monday appealed to the management for reinstatement in service in the company as he has been suspended on false allegations made against him by the superiors.

Mr. Purwar said that he was suspended from the service on February 5, 2024 on allegations of misconduct on February 1, 2024.

Whistleblower

“Since I was a whistleblower in the handicap quota scam in the RINL-VSP, I have been targeted and subjected to torture by superiors. A false SC/ST attrocity case was also registered against me on February 2, 2024. I moved the High Court to quash the FIR,” Mr. Purwar stated in the release.

