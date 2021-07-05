Suspecting fidelity, man sets wife ablaze

VISAKHAPATNAM

05 July 2021 01:10 IST

Suspecting the fidelity of his wife, a man allegedly set her ablaze at Kanduluguddi village in Gannela panchayat under Araku Valley Police Station limits in the district on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Korra Gunamma, a resident of Kanduluguddi village.

According to reports, Gunnamma and her husband K Lavakusa reportedly used to have disputes quite often. Lavakusa allegedly doused his wife with diesel and set fire. The woman was shifted to King George Hospital (KGH) where she died while undergoing treatment in the evening. The accused is absconding. The police registered a case and efforts were on to nab the accused.