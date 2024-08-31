Suspecting fidelity, man kills wife in Visakhapatnam

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her husband at Padmanabham here in the city during the week hours of Saturday (August 31, 2024).
As per the police, Bhulokam was married to Venkata Lakshmi around eight years ago. The couple often quarrels, with Bhulokam suspecting her wife’s fidelity.
At around 12 a.m. on Saturday, the couple had a dispute, where Bhulokam reportedly killed his wife by strangulating her.
Padmanabham police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.