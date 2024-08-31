Suspecting fidelity, man ‘kills’ wife at Padmanabham in Visakhapatnam

A 30-year-old woman was reportedly murdered by her husband at Padmanabham here during the early hours of Saturday.
Inspector of Padmanabham police station Ch. Sridhar said that Ch. Bhuloka was married to Ch. Venkata Lakshmi around eight years ago. The couple often quarrelled, as Bhuloka suspected her fidelity.
At around 12 a.m. on Saturday, the couple had a dispute and Bhuloka reportedly strangulated her to death.
Padmanabham police have registered a case and are yet to arrest the accused.