Suspecting fidelity, man ‘attacks’ wife with acid

A man allegedly attacked his wife with acid at Sivajipalem area under M.V.P. Police Station limits, after suspecting her fidelity, here on Saturday morning.

According to the police, T. Eswara Rao, a painter, allegedly attacked his wife T. Devi (28), with bathroom cleaning acid mixed with some chemicals at around 7.30 a.m.

The woman was shifted to King George Hospital and her condition is said to be stable. The couple’s 12-year-old daughter who reportedly tried to stop the attack received minor injuries.

It was learnt that Eswara Rao was married to Devi in 2007. Eswara Rao reportedly used to pick up fight with her, suspecting that she was having an affair with someone. Devi works as a tailor. The police registered a case and investigation is on. The accused is yet to be taken into custody.