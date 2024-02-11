Suspecting extra-marital affair with husband, woman attempts to kill neighbour in Anakapalli

February 11, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

Suspecting an extra-marital affair with her husband, a 30-year-old woman attempted to kill her neighbour by setting her on fire by pouring petrol at Kasipuram village under V Madugula police station limits in Anakapalli district. Though the incident occurred on February 9 (Friday), it came to light late only on Saturday after the police registered a case.

V Madugula sub-inspector Damodara Naidu said that A. Kumari suspected an extra-marital affair between her husband A. Pothuraju and neighbour Lakshmi, a widow and mother of two children. On February 9, Kumari had seen her husband and Lakshmi talking to each other. Irked over it, Kumari had allegedly procured petrol from a bunk and set her afire. The victim was shifted to King George Hospital for treatment.

The police said that the woman is undergoing treatment with 60 % burn injuries. Meanwhile, the V Madugula police arrested the accused, Kumari, under the relevant sections on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.