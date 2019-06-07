Suspected heatwave deaths give health officials the jitters

The spurt in suspected heatwave death and fever cases reported from various parts of the district, especially from the rural pockets, is giving the health officials the jitters who have been issuing advisories to people, in a bid to keep the temperature related casualty at bay.

“At least two to three suspected heatwave deaths are being reported from the district daily. However, it is yet to be confirmed if the heatwave conditions have caused the deaths. Deaths should only be confirmed with an official medical report given by a three-member committee which includes medical officer, MRO and police. An official report is not being submitted in all the suspected cases as the Health Department has not registered any confirmed heatwave deaths,” said an official on the condition of anonymity.

Advisories issued

District Medical & Health department (DMHO) S. Tirupathi Rao has appealed to the public to avoid venturing out between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. top avoid sunstroke and other heat related inconvenience.

“If it’s really important to go out one must use umbrellas, caps and etc. to avoid direct sunlight,” he said.

According to DMHO, more fever cases are being reported from various hospitals due to the rapid increase in the temperatures.

Medicine stocked up

“We have made sure that all the PHCs and Community Health Centres (CHCs) are well stocked with Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) sachets, IV fluids and etc,” Mr. Tirupathi Rao said.

Health experts suggest measures to avoid heat exhaustion which can be caused due to dehydration that can lead to fever, fatigue, nausea, and other problems. They also advise people to drink plenty of water even they do not feel thirsty. “Those who sweat excessively should consume lime water with salt, coconut water and etc. The pregnant women should be more careful,” the DMHO said.