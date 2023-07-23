Suspect jumps from police station building in failed suicide bid in Anakapalli district

July 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

A 35-year-old man who was summoned to the Nathavaram police station for questioning regarding a case jumped from the first floor of the police station building in failed suicide bid, on Saturday night.

K. Nani (35) was called by the police after a woman lodged a complaint against him alleging harassment from him. During the police questioning, he ran and jumped from the building, the police said.

However, a few locals alleged that harassment from the police had provoked him to take the step..

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector P. Ramanayya said there was no truth in the allegations and that Nani was called to the police station only for questioning.

The suspect was shifted to a nearby hospital first and then to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he had undergone treatment and was later discharged. After his recovery, the police would continue their investigation in the case, the CI added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.