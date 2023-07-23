HamberMenu
Suspect jumps from police station building in failed suicide bid in Anakapalli district

He was called by the police after a woman lodged a complaint against him alleging harassment from him

July 23, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old man who was summoned to the Nathavaram police station for questioning regarding a case jumped from the first floor of the police station building in failed suicide bid, on Saturday night.

K. Nani (35) was called by the police after a woman lodged a complaint against him alleging harassment from him. During the police questioning, he ran and jumped from the building, the police said.

However, a few locals alleged that harassment from the police had provoked him to take the step..

Meanwhile, Circle Inspector P. Ramanayya said there was no truth in the allegations and that Nani was called to the police station only for questioning.

The suspect was shifted to a nearby hospital first and then to King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, where he had undergone treatment and was later discharged. After his recovery, the police would continue their investigation in the case, the CI added.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam / crime / suicide / police

