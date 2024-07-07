Suspect in the murder case of minor girl was earlier arrested for harassing her, say police

The police in their preliminary investigation into the murder of 13-year-old B. Darshini, found that the accused B. Suresh(26) was earlier arrested for harassing her. Darshini was reportedly stabbed to death with a knife at her house at Koppugondupalem of Rambilli mandal in Anakapalli district on July 6th evening. The police said that Suresh was released on bail two weeks ago.

As per reports, Darshini’s parents had lodged a complaint with the police against B. Suresh of Kasimkota, in April this year, that he was harassing their daughter. Based on the complaint, the police invoked POCSO Act and arrested him. The police said that Darshini was killed when she was alone in her house. After she raised an alarm, neighbours rushed into the house and found her lying dead in a pool of blood.

“In our initial findings, we found that Suresh attacked the minor, as an act of revenge for getting him arrested earlier,” said Inspector of Rambilli police station Ch. Narsinga Rao.

Following instructions from Home Minister V. Anitha and Superintendent of Police K.V. Murali Krishna, 12 teams of police personnel from Rambilli and Atchutapuram were formed to nab the accused. The police are using technical evidence to trace the suspect.

Meanwhile, during a programme at Anakapalli Town, Ms. Anitha said that strict action will be taken against accused. She said that she had already spoken to the district police, who have formed special teams to nab the suspect at the earliest. Ms Anitha said that she would also speak to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu about the incident and extend all possible assistance to the family.

Yelamanchali MLA S. Vijay Kumar consoled the family members.