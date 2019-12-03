Suryakiran team to perform aerobatics in Vizag today

The citizens are in for an adrenaline rush as the daredevil pilots of the ‘Suryakiran’ team of Indian Air Force (IAF) are all set for a scintillating display of aerobatics during the Eastern Naval Command’s operation demonstration as part of the Navy Day celebrations, on Beach Road on Wednesday.

Painted in orange and white, a fleet of aircraft will perform some hair raising stunts. “The Suryakiran team performed about five years ago in the city and it was an exciting show. They come from nowhere and zip past us at high speed. The roar of the jet engines, combined with various formation drills at low level gives an adrenalin rush,” said Srinivas Chakravarthi, an employee of an ITES firm, who has been witnessing the naval operational demonstration since the last 12 years.

Suryakiran (Rays of the sun) is the formation aerobatic team of the IAF air base in Bidar. It was raised in 1996 on the Kiran Mk II trainer aircrafts, and it migrated to Hawk Mk 132 aircraft in 2015. At present, the team has 11 pilots and is led by Group Captain Prashant Grover.

Rigorous training

“All the pilots are qualified flying instructors and belong to the fighter wing of the IAF. They are selected after rigorous tests. They have a high level of expertise on various frontline fighter aircraft,” said a naval aviator.

According to a senior naval officer, the pilots train hard before the show at every venue to understand the terrain and other dynamics. They take off in groups of three and fly in close formation at a speed up to 650 km per hour. At times, the distance between the wing tips are barely five metres. In some of the stunts they defy the gravitation force.