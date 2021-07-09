Survey to be conducted on development of slums in city from Sunday

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 July 2021 19:08 IST

Ward secretaries briefed about details needed to be collected during the survey

The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) started training programme for the ward secretariat staff to conduct a survey for the development of slums in Visakhapatnam city. The ward secretaries were briefed about the details needed to be collected during the survey which begins from Sunday.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that the main intention of the slum development project of the State government is to provide all the basic amenities, including roads, drains, community halls, kalyana mandapams/community halls, electricity and drinking water, for the people living in slums

GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said that there were 793 slums in the GVMC limits. The secretaries should visit the slums, collect the details regarding population, check whether the people are living in government lands or private lands. They should also make note of the area of the slum, boundaries, number of families residing, the amenities which they lack and demanded by the people at the slum, she said, adding that the secretaries should upload all the data in an app later. The Commissioner also sought support of corporators, public representatives, members of Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to make the survey a success.

Chief Engineer Ramakrishna Raju, City Planner R.J. Vidyullatha, Project Director of Urban Community Development (UCD) Y. Srinivasa Rao, Additional Commissioners and others were present.